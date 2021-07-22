Heart-stopping footage shows a mountain lion snarling in pain after getting its paw caught in a bobcat trap in the Pine Valley Mountains of southern Utah.
Division of Wildlife Resources employee Mark Ekins captured the wild rescue on camera making note that "it was one of the largest cougars he's ever released,” according to a report from KSL.
The wild footage has since garnered more than 400,000 views on YouTube.
Despite minor bleeding on its front paw, the report from KSL says the cougar eventually ran after taking a few moments to rest.
“Trappers in the state of Utah are a huge asset in controlling predator populations, and essential in wildlife management," Ekins noted.
Trapping devices must be checked and animals removed at least once every 48 hours under Utah law.
Adult male mountain lions can grow up to eight feet long and weigh up to 175 pounds. Adult female cougars can grow up to seven feet long and weigh between 90 and 105 pounds.
Editor's Note: Mountain lions are wild animals, often dangerous and very unpredictable. If you encounter an animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, do not attempt to touch or pick it up. Instead, contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office for help. For a list of region and area offices, click here.
