A wild video clip is circling the web, showing a bear seeming to chase a man up a tree.

Some people are saying it's fake, others are saying it's staged. Personally, I think it looks like the person is trying to get the bear to follow them up the tree.

What do you think? Know the language they're speaking? Help us translate.

Realistically, it's very unlikely the bear is trying to attack the human. After all, many bear species can climb extremely fast – talking 100 feet in about 30 seconds, fast.

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Well it's obviously staged with a trained bear and therefore fake, or else why wouldn't a 'wild' bear go after the guy filming instead of climbing the tree for the other one, who doesn't look like he's trying that hard to get away!

Rickroll
Rickroll

those Rushians like to wrestlr bears.

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

Black bears are better climbers than grizzlies. It looks questionable.

