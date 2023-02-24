A wild video clip is circling the web, showing a bear seeming to chase a man up a tree.
Some people are saying it's fake, others are saying it's staged. Personally, I think it looks like the person is trying to get the bear to follow them up the tree.
What do you think? Know the language they're speaking? Help us translate.
Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/tnXcGxTeX2— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 24, 2023
Realistically, it's very unlikely the bear is trying to attack the human. After all, many bear species can climb extremely fast – talking 100 feet in about 30 seconds, fast.
What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments.
Well it's obviously staged with a trained bear and therefore fake, or else why wouldn't a 'wild' bear go after the guy filming instead of climbing the tree for the other one, who doesn't look like he's trying that hard to get away!
those Rushians like to wrestlr bears.
Black bears are better climbers than grizzlies. It looks questionable.
