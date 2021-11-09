Every once in a while, I'll find a ski video that's just too insane not to share. Filmed at creative locations in creative ways, Markus Eder's 'Ultimate Run' video is one that deserves the viral attention it's getting.
Over 10 minutes, Eder 'travels' from mountain peaks to ice caves to castles to forests to small towns, skiing along the way. It's one you've got to see to believe – check it out below:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.