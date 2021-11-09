Photo Credit: ra-photos (iStock).

Every once in a while, I'll find a ski video that's just too insane not to share. Filmed at creative locations in creative ways, Markus Eder's 'Ultimate Run' video is one that deserves the viral attention it's getting.

Over 10 minutes, Eder 'travels' from mountain peaks to ice caves to castles to forests to small towns, skiing along the way. It's one you've got to see to believe – check it out below:

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

