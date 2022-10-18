Wild footage captured during an elk hunt in Idaho shows a man's close call with a brazen mountain lion.
In the video, the mountain lion appears to be stalking the man, Jared Erickson, who has a handgun drawn. After attempting to use his voice to scare the mountain lion away, Erickson fires two shots in the direction of the cat, at which point it retreats. Before firing the shots, the mountain lion appears to start a charge at the man.
Both shots appear to strike the dirt around the cat, with the cat leaving seemingly uninjured.
Watch the shocking footage below:
Posted with the caption "Good thing I was packin!," the original video has since been viewed more than a million times, with countless shares across the web.
While mountain lion attacks on humans are very rare, it's important to known what to do should you be approached by a mountain lion in the wild.
In this case, Erickson did the right thing, attempting to create separation from the cat by slowly retreating without taking his eyes off the animal. Once the cat appears to charge, he then fires a shot, which can be an effective means of scaring the animal away. As the video shows, sometimes even a single gun shot isn't enough. In this case, it took two.
One possible reason behind the big cat's aggressive behavior could be a kitten in the area. Similar behavior was seen in another encounter that took place in Utah, which involved a mountain lion stalking and bluff charging a runner for six minutes, with some attributing that incident to the cat protecting its young.
Never turn and run if you spot a mountain lion, as this can trigger a chase response.
Shouting louder and appearing to look big can also be effective strategies, as can throwing items in the direction of the cat – as long as you don't have to crouch down to pick those items up.
Thankfully, it appears as if this situation ended without the hunter or the cat sustaining injuries.
(3) comments
That cat definitely was going to attack. I don’t even own a gun so I would have had to resort to waving my arms ,yelling, and walking backwards slowly. I don’t think there was time to pick up a rock.. Scary footage..
A. I would've ran towards it with my arms up screaming and throwing something to see if it would scare him off. B. If A failed I would've probably shot (to kill if necessary) a lot sooner than he did. I don't usually carry a gun, depends on how remote I'm going. But I carry bear spray at a minimum.
having the pistol was a lot more effective than bear spray. "Good thing I was packing" indeed!
