New fear unlocked.
A video posted to YouTube by Viral hog shows a giant tree crashing into a moving ski lift.
In the video, captured by a lift passenger, the tree can be heard loudly cracking—the only eerie warning before it tips directly at the lift.
The circumstances of this video are unclear, including the location and date. It may be from a 2013 Sochi incident, though other sources say the incident in this video happened at a Russian resort in 2015.
Either way, it's too crazy not to share.
