A security camera in Surfside, Texas captured incredible footage of a house cat coming face-to-face with an attacking coyote on resident Tony Gray's back deck.
The intense video shows the coyote relentlessly chasing and biting at the cat, who bravely stands its ground.
Eventually, the cat outsmarts the coyote by climbing up a support beam of the deck.
Check out the full video below:
In Colorado we share space with coyotes throughout the state. While these predators are rarely aggressive toward humans, it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.
(1) comment
Cat was smart to run up post! it saved her or his life! Jess
