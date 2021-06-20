Six people were on a hot air balloon flight in Colorado when it crashed early Sunday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Officials believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash at Chatfield State Park, located in Littleton.
Denver news station, FOX21News, shared a video submitted by someone on scene of the crash:
Here’s video of the ballon crash at Chatfield State Park this morning @FOX21News Courtesy: Travis Dodd #chatfield https://t.co/R9EuZEkmWA pic.twitter.com/jQp5FqN2IT— Joe Cole (@JoeColeFOX21) June 20, 2021
Deputies on scene of a hot air balloon crash near swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir. Crash was on land; multiple injuries, some passengers transported. PIO enroute; ETA is 50 mins. pic.twitter.com/gnOY9csxY0— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021
Three of the passengers were injured and transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other three were reportedly OK, the Sheriff's Office posted to Twitter.
Update to hot air balloon crash: 3 passengers were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 3 others are okay. Believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash. Scene is cleared and Chatfield State Park has remained fully open and operational for Father’s Day. pic.twitter.com/I19uwFbsOv— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021
The balloon crashed near the Swim Beach area of the state park's reservoir about 9 a.m. Sunday. Responders had the crash cleared about 10 a.m. and the park fully reopened to visitors.
Photos from the crash site. This will be our final update for this incident. https://t.co/a0GggEOl08— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021
