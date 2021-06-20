Hot Air Balloon Crash in Colorado (Photo) Credit Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Twitter

Hot Air Balloon Crash in Colorado June 20, 2021

Six people were on a hot air balloon flight in Colorado when it crashed early Sunday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash at Chatfield State Park, located in Littleton. 

Denver news station, FOX21News, shared a video submitted by someone on scene of the crash:

Three of the passengers were injured and transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other three were reportedly OK, the Sheriff's Office posted to Twitter.

The balloon crashed near the Swim Beach area of the state park's reservoir about 9 a.m. Sunday. Responders had the crash cleared about 10 a.m. and the park fully reopened to visitors.

