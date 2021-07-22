Homes and cars have been clogging up the Poudre River following Tuesday's deadly flash flood, resulting in a full closure of the waterway in the area.
Reporter Dillon Thomas of Denver CBS shared images and video from the scene on Wednesday, which show lots of debris in the river. Cars and parts of homes can be seen piling up at choke points as household appliances can be seen along the debris covered banks.
—A FIRST LOOK AT THE DAMAGE—— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) July 21, 2021
Thousands of trees
5 homes, tragically in shambles on the river
Refrigerators, washing machines & rooftops plugging the river
The flash floods in Larimer County #Colorado yesterday killed at least 1
Two others are unaccounted for#cowx @cbsdenver https://t.co/BVgwtzacwy pic.twitter.com/RX6BzjQlM3
In a Wednesday update, Larimer County announced that the body of a deceased adult female had been recovered. They also stated that they were continuing a search for two adult males that remain missing, as well as another adult female they've since identified as being missing. At least five structures were damaged during the flooding.
Highway 14 has since reopened to traffic but the river is closed until further notice with officials evaluating safety concerns.
It is likely that this area will be susceptible to flash flooding for years to come, thanks to the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar.
Burn scars can be particularly problematic amid heavy rainfall, as soil left behind after a fire tends to absorb less water.
As monsoon moisture continues to hit Colorado, it is expected that flash flooding will continue to be an issue in some parts of the state. Related mudslides continue to impact travel. Drivers should hit the roads with extreme caution, staying aware of when problematic rainfall may take place.
