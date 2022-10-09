A home security camera captured the horrifying moment when the living room of a home in Wheat Ridge suddenly caught fire in 2020. The video was recently re-shared online by West Metro Fire.
"Fire moves fast- in fact, it can double in size every minute. Thanks to a Wheat Ridge family and a camera in their living room- you can see what they saw when a fire broke out in their home," West Metro Fire said in a the tweet.
Check out the shocking footage below:
It's #NationalFireSafetyWeek. Fire moves fast- in fact, it can double in size every minute. Thanks to a Wheat Ridge family & a camera in their living room- you can see what they saw when a fire broke out in their home. Why you need an escape plan. https://t.co/40phKt6iaH pic.twitter.com/O0uUHXhnK5— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 9, 2022
Nobody expects something like this to happen to them, but preparing for these kind of emergencies ahead of time can be life saving.
“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Chris Brunette, DFPC Fire & Life Safety Section Chief.
“Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!”
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.