Photo Credit: Poudre Valley REA

When a flash flood occurred last Tuesday in Colorado's Poudre Canyon, it killed at least three (presumably four) people and destroyed six residential structures. Colorado musician Ryan Dart happened to be in the area, capturing a shocking video as a home is seen sailing down the flooded river.

View the video, published by CBS Denver, below:

More flash flooding may occur in Colorado this weekend as monsoon moisture hits once again. Those in the area of burn scars should be particularly cautious.

Find weather information on the National Weather Service website and traffic alerts from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

