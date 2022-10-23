A chaotic scene played out on Sunday morning when a massive hoard of tumbleweeds were pushed onto a home near Colorado Springs by nearly 60 MPH wind gusts.
A video, shared by KKTV, shows the house nearly buried by hundreds of the dried plants, as the resident does his best to scoop them away.
Check out the footage below:
Pictures really don't do it justice... Video might.— Lauren Watson (@LaurenWatsonTV) October 23, 2022
After I talked with the resident, he started the journey back inside: https://t.co/MKVyZ2EZvO pic.twitter.com/YEo3LiCvFd
Tumbleweeds are found in many parts of Colorado and throughout the American west. They are the result of a dried out plant, often the Russian thistle, snapping off and blowing away.
"Tumbleweeds might be the iconic props of classic Westerns. But in real life, they’re not only a noxious weed, but one that moves around. Pushed by gusts of wind, they can overwhelm entire neighborhoods, or become a threat for drivers and an expensive nuisance for farmers," according to an education video from PBS on YouTube.
I believe it might be worth the expense to put up a fence around the yard.
Dealing with removing one by hand will be the first - and last - time one does that.
