Two 19-year-old hikers were rescued by helicopter on Saturday after being missing for ten days on Swastika Mountain in Oregon, according to officials.
The CBS affiliate KOIN-TV reported that the men went camping on December 23 and were due back on December 29. They were reported missing on New Year's Eve and a search mission was deployed.
The search operation was complicated by heavy snow that had fallen in the area that week.
A United States Coast Guard Dolphin rescue helicopter crew eventually spotted an 'SOS' written in snow by one of the hikers, according to the report. They then found the men and hoisted them up to safety.
Miraculously, the hikers did not need medical attention.
