In case you missed it, a wildfire dubbed the 'NCAR Fire' sparked on Saturday, resulting in at least 19,000 being evacuated south of Boulder, Colorado. According to a 9 AM Monday update, the fire has reached 190 acres with 35 percent containment.
"Wind is a concern, but responders feel confident fire lines will hold," reads a report on the blaze. "Previous mitigation efforts continue to play a key role in the successful fire suppression efforts currently underway."
As shocking footage emerges of the fire on social media, one video captures people fleeing the blaze along a trail.
Twitter user Ben Holden shared footage of the scene, which can be seen below:
went on a hike … #NCARFire pic.twitter.com/9XVXKyDbZc— Ben Holden 🇺🇦🇺🇸🇳🇴 (@benedictus_veni) March 26, 2022
No injured or missing people have been reported.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that may have seen something helpful to their investigation to contact them. This includes those on or near the trails south of NCAR around 2 PM or earlier on Saturday, March 26. they can be reached at 720-564-2679. Tips can also be emailed to the department at BoCoTips@bouldercounty.org.
