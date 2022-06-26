Jennifer Pierce from Whistler, British Columbia had an uncomfortably close encounter with a black bear while hiking alone earlier this month.
"I took a leisurely walk down a very public walkway in Whistler and this happened! Before I got my phone out, he came right up to me and sniffed my leg. 3min 50 secs of walking backwards yelling for help and asking for Mr fluffy bear to go away. All I could think was… this is going to hurt. Where is his Mum?" Pierce said in a Facebook post.
Colorado is home to a healthy population of black bears throughout the state. If you encounter one CPW advises you to stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. You should also talk in a normal tone of voice, and always be sure that the bear has an escape route.
well ! maybe walking alone not such a good idea ! yikes!
