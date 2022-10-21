A woman was gored by a bison while hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas earlier this month. She has since posted a video of the encounter to TikTok, where it has been viewed more than two million times.
Rebecca Clark, a TikToker from Texas, was on a solo hiking trip when the incident occurred. The video begins when a group of four bison cross the path in front of Clark.
Instead of waiting for the animals to pass, Clark keeps walking forward. That is when things turn violent. In a scary moment, one of the bison charges at Clark, knocking her over.
"He rammed my back, gored me, and threw me into a mesquite bush where I laid for 50 minutes until help arrived," Clark said in a post on TikTok.
She had to be airlifted from the scene and taken to the hospital, according to another post.
Check out the video below:
@rebeccaclark Solo hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas. I was charged and gored by a bison because I was to CLOSE to be passing them on a trailway They are beautiful creatures protected by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) and are a part of the Texas State Bison Restoration Project where the park has restored the historic Charles Goodnight Bison herd (The Official Texas State Bison Herd) to a portion of its former range in the park. I am posting to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks #TPWD #bisonetiquette101 #hikingsafety #llbean #chaos #rei ♬ dumb dumb - sped up - mazie
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Bison are the largest land animals found in North America. They are incredibly powerful animals and can run up to 35 mph.
They can become aggressive when they feel threatened, but will typically exhibit warning signs like pawing the ground, lowering its head, bluff charging, or flicking its tail.
"As a rule, bison require at least 50 yards (half a football field) between them and people. Use the “Rule of Thumb” to make sure you are far enough away: Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up! Now close one eye. Can you cover the bison with your thumb? If not, you’re too close!," the department's website said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Shoulda stayed behind one of those trees. Dumb as a bar of soap! Hare to feel sorry for people who think they can interact with WILDlife!
Derp
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.