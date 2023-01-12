Colorado hero Richard Fierro, the Army veteran that helped to stop the shooter at Club Q, recently got a big surprise when he was invited to attend the San Diego Chargers' January 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
A longtime fan of the Chargers, Fierro was brought onto the field before the game to receive a wrapped gift from running back legend Ladainian Tomlinson.
An excited Fierro ripped open the wrapping to reveal a supersized ticket to the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, set to be held in Arizona in February. Massive ticket in hand, Fierro jumped around the endzone filled with joy.
Watch the touching moment below:
Chargers went on to win the game 31-10.
(2) comments
Great that this hero was rewarded by the Chargers! Hope the Chargers or Bills can get to the Superbowl!
Richly deserved for putting your own life on the line to help others. Have a fantastic time!
