In this image provided by Sam Glotzbach, the flooding Yellowstone River undercuts the river bank, threatening a house and a garage in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)
In this image provided by Sam Glotzbach, the flooding Yellowstone River undercuts the river bank, threatening a house and a garage in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)

In case you missed it, devastating floods and mudslides have been taking place in the Yellowstone National Park area in recent hours, destroying roads, bringing down structures, and stranding tourists in an area that's been described as an "island" due to how widespread damages have limited travel to and from the park. Some evacuations have taken place, with all entrances into the park currently closed.

Here's a look at a few video clips that capture what's going on at Yellowstone National Park:

Read more about what's happening at Yellowstone National Park here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(2) comments

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Living on the waters' edge is nice until Mother Nature gets involved!

Report Add Reply
arlie
arlie

wow !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.