In case you missed it, devastating floods and mudslides have been taking place in the Yellowstone National Park area in recent hours, destroying roads, bringing down structures, and stranding tourists in an area that's been described as an "island" due to how widespread damages have limited travel to and from the park. Some evacuations have taken place, with all entrances into the park currently closed.
Here's a look at a few video clips that capture what's going on at Yellowstone National Park:
The house got swept away. 😢 #gradinermontana #montana #yellowstone #flooding pic.twitter.com/kW8Ie8K1CM— Angie (@Angie1727) June 14, 2022
Caught this while exiting Yellowstone through the North Entrance station at Gardiner Sunday afternoon 🫢 (The people in the car in front seemed okay) #yellowstone #Flooding #BeSafeOutThere pic.twitter.com/ht58fQ8d0T— Anne Leppold (@AnneLeppold) June 14, 2022
Escaping from the cabin, the bridge to get into Silvergate washed away minutes before. We found the last way out through a bridge by a local cabin above the Bannock Trail. #Yellowstone #Silvergate pic.twitter.com/gb7nr80JXy— Bensei (@BENSEI_GG) June 13, 2022
Video shows the moment a home in Gardiner, Montana collapsed into the Yellowstone River as heavy rain and rapidly melting snowpack unleash historic flooding across the region. #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/9XiL1w5KJY— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) June 14, 2022
I Escaping to coke city. Bulldozer stopping the flood from taking out the cars. #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/ThD0rcuhaW— Bensei (@BENSEI_GG) June 13, 2022
The raging Yellowstone River takes out a bridge north of Gardiner, Montana. #Yellowstone #Montana #Flooding pic.twitter.com/G6rRjOqS1G— Liz George (@LizGeorgeWrites) June 13, 2022
Flooding in and near Yellowstone National Park has resulted in mudslides. Avoid the area because this can be dangerous! #mudslide #flood #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/BmLMm1xjIG— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 14, 2022
Read more about what's happening at Yellowstone National Park here.
(2) comments
Living on the waters' edge is nice until Mother Nature gets involved!
wow !
