Traffic on a major Colorado interstate was brought to a stand-still by a small herd of horses running loose.
The four runaway horses were captured by officers late Friday night after escaping the fairgrounds and charging down Interstate 70 in Eagle.
The Gypsum Fire Protection Chief (GFPC) helped round up the horses, guiding them along Interstate 70 for about three miles. This gave Colorado State Patrol and Eagle Police time to shut down the interstate.
All four horses were safely recaptured. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
A Good Samaritan trailered all four horses back to the owners at the fairgrounds, according to GFPS.
(1) comment
Glad it all turned out alright
