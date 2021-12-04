Some Estes Park residents woke up to a surprise last month when a herd of elk decided to take a break in their front yards.
An incredible video shared to YouTube by Viral Hog, shows dozens of the massive animals lazily resting while shocked drivers pass by. There are even several bulls in the crowd.
The Estes valley is home to an estimated 2,400 elk, so it is fairly common to see them while in the area.
However, it is important to remember that although these animals are beautiful, an altercation with them can have deadly consequences.
If you see a herd of elk, or in this case if the herd winds up on your doorstep, do not approach them.
"If an elk alters its behavior, such as stopping grazing or if it begins looking at you, you are too close," the Visit Estes Park website says.
