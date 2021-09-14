According to the National Weather Service, hail is falling in some parts of Colorado, reportedly stacking up to be two inches deep in an area 5 miles northwest of the town of Elbert, which is located between Colorado Springs and Denver. Photos and videos show a blanket of hail in a number of places around the state.
Below you'll find a few videos from around the state:
Walk in the woods east. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NXqdopp3dB— Matt Minnillo (@MattBlueThunder) September 14, 2021
Hitting hard a few minutes ago near Shoup and Vollmer. @BrianBledsoe @NWSPueblo @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/63Rq6nYgJ5— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) September 14, 2021
Falcon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/h2o6PdMy0i— Matt Minnillo (@MattBlueThunder) September 14, 2021
A blanket of hail in Falcon! #cowx pic.twitter.com/logvfMkx79— Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) September 14, 2021
The hail is part of severe thunderstorms that were predicted to hit Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains today. The National Weather Service warned the public that lime-size hail could be a possibility.
One alert about the storm cautioned those in El Paso County to be ready for bad weather through 9 PM.
