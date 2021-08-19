Coloradans took to Twitter on Thursday to share photographs and videos of large destructive hail that rained down around the state.
Pea-to-quarter-sized hail reportedly fell in areas north of Denver amid severe thunderstorm warnings from the NWS, some of which warned of possible tennis ball-size hail in the northeast corner of the state.
Marble sized hail (not a lot, mostly scattered) across I25 in Thornton #cowx pic.twitter.com/0LG5JM0yk6— Ally (@milagracita) August 19, 2021
"Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees," the warning reads, which has now expired. "People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles."
Shelley C. Suta captured this video of hail stones hitting hard in Thornton on Thursday afternoon.
Oh HAIL, no! Lots and lots of hail in Thornton @CBSDenver #cowx #ThornCreekGolfCourse #Colorado @thorncreek pic.twitter.com/w4V1j23Q7G— Shelley C Suta (@TheSheyShey) August 19, 2021
Krista Sandor shared a similar video of the wild weather weather from her backyard. Hailstones can be seen falling coming down on the patio table and trampoline.
Hail in Colorado! pic.twitter.com/ro3Xqnqvgg— Krista Sandor (@Krista_Sandor_) August 19, 2021
Several other photographs and videos were shared on Thursday as hail poured down around the eastern side of the state.
Arvada, Colorado 2:30pm today. Large hail coming down fast! #cowx #coloradoweather #weather #hail pic.twitter.com/rdC3vq1E8L— ArvadaEques (@ArvadaEques) August 19, 2021
Westminster colorado hail storm. They were all this size. pic.twitter.com/oGJejq4bKf— Two Fingers Media (@BillSelznick) August 19, 2021
Severe thunderstorms ⛈️ unleashing blinding rain & pea size hail in Thornton, #Colorado Thursday afternoon! #COwx #Hail #SevereWeather @WeatherNation @NWSBoulder @BianchiWeather @CReppWx @weather5280 pic.twitter.com/gcyz1CvWxB— Joel Hansen (@JHansenWX) August 19, 2021
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Weld County until 4:15 p.m. warning of tennis ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Tornado warnings were also issued until 3:30 p.m. Thursday for several areas, including Thornton, Westminster and Arvada, Brighton, Frederick, Fort Lupton, Parker and Frankton.
Meanwhile in the mountains, accumulating snow is expected to fall Thursday evening through early Friday morning as strong cold front sweeps through the region.
Editor's Note: All weather conditions are subject to change. Check current forecasts prior to setting out on an adventure.
