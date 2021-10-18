A video taken earlier this month in Alberta, Canada shows a family pull over to help free a moose calf that got tangled up in a barbed wire fence.
A larger moose, presumably the mother cow, can be seen in the background anxiously watching before fleeing across the road into the tree line.
The woman in the video held down the calf as the man pulled apart the wire in the fence, eventually freeing the animal.
Although the couple had good intentions to help the calf, this is a perfect example of the wrong thing to do.
Moose can weigh more than 1,000 pounds and be around six feet tall at the shoulder. If the larger moose decided to charge the group, the result could have been deadly.
If you see an injured or trapped animal you should not approach and immediately call Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
Actually, the couple handled the situation pretty well. They watched to see what Mom was doing, got out and helped the calf get disentangled while they kept an eye on what Mom was doing.
Plus they had the foresight to have someone video record them while they were doing it. ;)
