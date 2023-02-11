A group of skiers had a close call at the Courchevel ski resort in France a few months ago, and the whole slide was caught on camera. Fortunately, it was a fairly small avalanche. A few people appeared to be caught, but no one was fully buried.
"You have to be there to understand right away that everything was under control as soon as the avalanche came to a stop…the avalanche stopped inches from the girl above and the girl below wasn’t injured while riding the avalanche…it is why I kept cool and didn’t stop recording," the video description reads.
Check out the video below:
This incident is a great example that avalanches can happen unexpectedly, even on resorts. Slope sports lovers should always have a general knowledge of avalanche safety.
If the worst happens and you are caught in an avalanche, try not to panic. Remember to keep your mouth closed and your teeth clenched. Fight to stay on top of the slide, by "swimming" toward the surface. Try to grab onto something sturdy like a tree, if possible. Also, make breathing space by cupping your hand or elbow on the front of your face.
Remember to always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
