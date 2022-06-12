A video, shared to Twitter by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), shows just how easily a few bears can destroy an unattended campsite.
"We partnered with Oakland Zoo to show what happens at a campsite that isn't bear proof," USFWS said in the tweet.
The three bears, who permanently live at the Oakland Zoo, are shown destroying tents, eating food, and rummaging through coolers.
Check out the full video below:
Learn how to BEAR-ware in black bear country & on public lands: https://t.co/WMRKZwix0Q 🐻🏕️— U.S. Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) June 10, 2022
We partnered with Oakland Zoo to show what happens at a campsite that isn't bear proof. More about this bear family's story⬇️. #thread 1/5 🧵
📹 Oakland Zoo
AD: https://t.co/KmCq3W6NHk pic.twitter.com/UpfUxKmJ4l
The three bears shown in the video were once wild, but were captured after having a close call with humans.
"In 2017, this habituated family of bears brazenly entered a home, and Cambria [the sow] inflicted a non-lethal injury on the homeowner. Per state policy, Cambria was deemed a public safety threat. This bear family was fortunately provided a permanent home by Oakland Zoo," USFWS said.
In some cases, when a bear has conflict with humans or is called habituated it is euthanized.
"A habituated bear loses its natural fear of people, usually as a result of access to improperly stored human food & garbage. These bears can become increasingly bold, causing property damage & potential harm to people," USFWS said in a tweet.
To protect both humans and bears the USFWS offers the following tips:
- Hike in groups
- Be mindful where you set up camp
- Keep your camp clean
- Store food and waste in a bear resistant place
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.