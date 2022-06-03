Trail cameras captured amazing footage of a grizzly bear pursuing a band of wild horses in Alberta, Canada, last week.
Bears are fierce predators, known for their brute strength, but you might not know that speed is one of the species' most deadly traits.
Grizzlies can run up to 35 MPH, compared to wild horses running at close to 40 MPH.
According to the video's description, the bear had been spotted in the area with two cubs. Taking down a wild horse could provided the familial unit with necessary calories to help them survive.
The footage does not show if the bear was successful.
While bear predation on horses isn't extremely common, it is known to take place.
Check out the video, posted by Viral Hog, below:
This isn't the only recent case where a video of a bear showing off its speed has gone viral. In another case, a bear was caught on camera being chased by a massive moose after killing one of the moose's offspring.
