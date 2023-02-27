A video that was recently posted to Instagram by user Holly Morphew, shows the moment that a random bystander jumped into an icy lake to save a dog that had fallen through thin ice.
According to Morphew, who witnessed the rescue while on a walk with her friend, the incident occurred on the northwest side of Denver at Sloan Lake.
The dog was reportedly chasing geese onto the ice, when danger struck.
"We watched in horror knowing the ice would soon run out. It did, and the dog went down into the lake. It struggled for a long time as we helplessly looked on, praying it could break enough ice to get to the shore. But it was getting tired and we could see the struggle wasn’t going to last much longer," the post reads.
Emergency services were called, but thinking that they would not arrive in time, a good Samaritan got into the partially frozen lake and pulled the dog out himself.
Check out the video below:
"This man saved a dog’s life yesterday and for that I am so thankful. Thank you to those who act selflessly. He definitely did risk his life to save another," Morphew said.
