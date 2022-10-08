A video, shared to Twitter by CBS Denver reporter Michael Abeyta, shows drivers turning around into the shoulder and driving in the wrong direction of I-25 in Castle Rock, after getting stuck in traffic.
Barring an emergency situation, driving or stopping in the shoulder of the highway is illegal. Driving in the wrong direction is incredibly dangerous, and can also result in hefty fines, and an assessment of up to four points to your driver’s license. These offensives could also result in careless driving charges.
Check out the video below:
I-25 is closed at Castle Rock and people have decided to drive the wrong way on the highway instead of take local exits… pic.twitter.com/99ivQ3vW6B— Michael Abeyta (@AbeytaCBS4) October 8, 2022
