Wrong Way sign by a highway.

Photo Credit: Brett_Hondow. File photo. (iStock)

 Brett_Hondow

A video, shared to Twitter by CBS Denver reporter Michael Abeyta, shows drivers turning around into the shoulder and driving in the wrong direction of I-25 in Castle Rock, after getting stuck in traffic. 

Barring an emergency situation, driving or stopping in the shoulder of the highway is illegal. Driving in the wrong direction is incredibly dangerous, and can also result in hefty fines, and an assessment of up to four points to your driver’s license. These offensives could also result in careless driving charges. 

Check out the video below:

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.