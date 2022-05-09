Reportedly captured in Nederland, Colorado on the night of May 2, footage uploaded to popular website Reddit (by user u/Holiday-Living-2169) shows four mountain lions strolling past a security camera before getting spooked and hopping into the brush. Not only does this video show off the behavior of the big cat species while they're on the prowl together, it also shows how quickly they can disappear from view.
The most likely scenario is that one of the mountain lions is a mother cat, accompanied by three of her youth. While some evidence does show that unrelated mountain lions can socialize, generally socialization takes place between animals that are related. Litter size can range from one to six cubs, making three cubs a practical scenario. It's also worth noting that while these mountain lions all appear to be quite large, offspring can stay with the mother cat for an extended period of time – sometimes more than two years. During this time, mountain lion cubs won't reach their full adult size, but they'll come close.
While mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, it's still important to know what to do if a mountain lion is encountered in the wild. Stand your ground and attempt to scare the cat off. Never run, as this may trigger an attack (side note – you won't be able to outrun a mountain lion anyway). If the mountain lion attacks, fight back.
The town of Nederland is located in Boulder County, Colorado with a population of about 1,500.
Read more about mountain lions here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.