Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video of the new I-25 wildlife underpass in action.
A camera at the underpass captured four male deer safely crossing at around 6 PM, which is typically a busy traffic hour.
Four bucks using one of the wildlife underpasses along @ColoradoDOT's I-25 South GAP project. And look at the time, right during the evening commute. These underpasses allow for safe passage for both motorists and wildlife.https://t.co/JPeDm14HJ6 pic.twitter.com/x984cvurhz— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 5, 2021
CPW announced the completion of four wildlife-specific underpasses along the Interstate 25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock last month as a part of a larger wildlife mitigation project involving the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Wildlife mitigation in the form of highway underpasses is a safety measure for both humans and animals, as there have been around 200 animals representing 16 different species killed by vehicles on the I-25 Gap project since 2017, CPW says.
The ultimate goal of the project is to reduce vehicle versus wildlife collisions by 90 percent.
This Sunday marks the end of daylight savings time in Colorado, meaning it will get dark sooner. During this time, commuters will have a higher chance of seeing wildlife on the road, according to CPW.
“We would like to remind everyone that, as the seasons change, deer and elk will be showing up on roadways again,” CPW Area 18 Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla said in a news release.
“Keep an eye out for deer moving across roads and follow speed limits to reduce the possibility of colliding with animals. Deer move across our minor arterial roads all the time, and the best way to protect wildlife on the roads is to keep to the speed limit and keep our eyes up," she said.
