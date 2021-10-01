Prosecutors presented video evidence on Wednesday that presumably showed 23-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos driving recklessly in an 18-wheeler before causing a crash that killed four people in Colorado in 2019.
The video was taken near the buffalo overlook in the Genesee area on Interstate 70.
Disclaimer: This video contains some explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.
“As I was approaching him to pass him on the slow lane, I was on his rear of his trailer, and he cut right in front of me. I had to brake, so I passed him, and we made eye contact, like 'Hey slow down and watch what you’re doing,'” said the man who shot the video, Pedro Olvera, in court on Wednesday.
Not long after Olvera took the video on Snapchat, Aguilera-Mederos allegedly caused a fiery pileup that involved 28 vehicles. Six people were injured and four were killed in the crash.
Aguilera-Mederos has since pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree assault, 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault, and four counts of vehicular homicide.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.