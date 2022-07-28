Car with headlights run through flood water after hard rain fall at night. File photo. Photo Credit: chokchaipoomichaiya (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: chokchaipoomichaiya (iStock).

 chokchaipoomichaiya

As storms pounded parts of Colorado on Wednesday evening, Estes Park got hit hard. Not only did the mountain town, found outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, get a lot of moisture in the form of heavy rain, about a foot of hail also stacked up on some local streets.

While the hail that fell appears to be in the form of small pellets based on images and footage from the scene, thus less likely to cause impact damage, the hail can be seen covering roadways and reportedly caused travel concerns. In order to clear the roads, snowplows were called in.

While monsoonal precipitation was expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are still supposed to bring even more intense weather to the state, increasing flash flooding concerns around the state, especially in burn scar areas found along the Front Range.

Watch a video of the wild hail in Estes Park, published by FOX31 Denver, below:

Some sources put the total amount of hail that stacked up in some areas at closer to two feet.

An article from the Denver Gazette states that while some areas were flooded with deep hail, the deepest parts that were over a foot were the result of hail being carried by flowing rain – not due to a foot of hail actually falling consistently across the area.

The National Weather Service has already issued a flood watch for the Estes Park area and beyond that stretches into Thursday night, with similar conditions possible on Friday.

While this intense rain and precipitation hits Colorado, be extremely aware of flooding. Don't drive down flooded streets and avoid burn scars, streams, and creeks. It's also important to note that intense rainfall elsewhere can have a bit impact downstream, especially when flooding carries debris into the water flow.

Follow along with alerts from the National Weather Service website.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.