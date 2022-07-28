As storms pounded parts of Colorado on Wednesday evening, Estes Park got hit hard. Not only did the mountain town, found outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, get a lot of moisture in the form of heavy rain, about a foot of hail also stacked up on some local streets.
While the hail that fell appears to be in the form of small pellets based on images and footage from the scene, thus less likely to cause impact damage, the hail can be seen covering roadways and reportedly caused travel concerns. In order to clear the roads, snowplows were called in.
While monsoonal precipitation was expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are still supposed to bring even more intense weather to the state, increasing flash flooding concerns around the state, especially in burn scar areas found along the Front Range.
Watch a video of the wild hail in Estes Park, published by FOX31 Denver, below:
Some sources put the total amount of hail that stacked up in some areas at closer to two feet.
A plow is here to get the hail off the sidewalk in Estes Park @DenverChannel it really looks like winter! Wow! pic.twitter.com/drba6goDcZ— Jessica Crawford, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@jcrawfordtv) July 28, 2022
An article from the Denver Gazette states that while some areas were flooded with deep hail, the deepest parts that were over a foot were the result of hail being carried by flowing rain – not due to a foot of hail actually falling consistently across the area.
The National Weather Service has already issued a flood watch for the Estes Park area and beyond that stretches into Thursday night, with similar conditions possible on Friday.
Updated Flood Watch to include Larimer and Boulder Counties. Updated to include areas that received 2-3inches and may be more prone to flooding during a rain event. Do not drive on flooded roads. #cowx pic.twitter.com/oZwJRkYajd— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 28, 2022
Increasing threat of flash flooding in the burn scars today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4tdywMNvxr— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 28, 2022
Look for widespread showers and thunderstorms today with slow moving storms capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. If you will be in a threat area, be aware of your surroundings, plan an escape route should the need arise and stay alert. #COwx #UTwx pic.twitter.com/3PfmFIQHha— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 28, 2022
While this intense rain and precipitation hits Colorado, be extremely aware of flooding. Don't drive down flooded streets and avoid burn scars, streams, and creeks. It's also important to note that intense rainfall elsewhere can have a bit impact downstream, especially when flooding carries debris into the water flow.
Follow along with alerts from the National Weather Service website.
