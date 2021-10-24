A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on Twitter shows five bobcats enjoying the shade in a Jefferson County backyard.
"Bobcats in an urban setting will generally concentrate where their prey is most abundand & that usually is going to be in riparian corridors," the CPW tweet read.
Though there is a population of around 12,000 bobcats in Colorado, sightings are seldom reported which makes seeing five at once especially rare.
Can you spot all 4⃣ bobcats in this video?— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 24, 2021
Visit our online species profile page to learn more about bobcats 🔽https://t.co/QhaWnOYSN4 pic.twitter.com/0dpT9C57OR
If you encounter a bobcat you should immediately back away and secure any small children or pets.
If you spot a bobcat near your home, you should also haze the animal by clapping your hands or yelling to discourage them from returning.
(1) comment
Let’s hope the Bobcats remain safe!!!
