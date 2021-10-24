Bobcat on Log Photo Credit: twildlife (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: twildlife (iStock).

 twildlife

A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on Twitter shows five bobcats enjoying the shade in a Jefferson County backyard. 

"Bobcats in an urban setting will generally concentrate where their prey is most abundand & that usually is going to be in riparian corridors," the CPW tweet read. 

Though there is a population of around 12,000 bobcats in Colorado, sightings are seldom reported which makes seeing five at once especially rare. 

If you encounter a bobcat you should immediately back away and secure any  small children or pets.

If you spot a bobcat near your home, you should also haze the animal by clapping your hands or yelling to discourage them from returning. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

LEA4Animals
LEA4Animals

Let’s hope the Bobcats remain safe!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.