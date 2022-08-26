A fight broke out on one of the trains at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Thursday, according to airport officials.
"We can confirm there was an altercation between two individuals on a train yesterday evening. The incident involved two male parties and no one was injured," officials said.
No information regarding the circumstances or consequences of the fight were made available.
A video of the altercation was captured by another passenger and was shared with KDVR. The footage shows a few moments of chaos as the two men throw punches at each other, while other passengers try to get out of the way. Check it out below:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.