Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) are responding at the scene of a small plane crash on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica in Douglas County.
"The involved plane is a Cessna P210N single engine, six passenger aircraft that was flying from the south toward the north and went down just south of Centennial Airport. The cause of the accident is under investigation," SMFR said in a tweet
Update: Both occupants from the plane sustained minor injuries and have been transported to the hospital. No vehicles were involved in the crash. Firefighters continue to extinguish the burning aircraft and fuel. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/qYeiCzk5rz— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022
Crews quickly extinguished the fire of the burning aircraft and fuel.
The pilot and a single passenger were onboard when the crash occurred. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.