At around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a meteor described by viewers as a 'fireball' was seen streaking across the Colorado sky. People reported spotting it from Denver to Trinidad, raising many questions from onlookers.
As for where the meteor ultimately landed, an astronomer with Metro State University told KDVR that it likely didn't make it to the ground, burning up in a collision with the atmosphere instead. Though the meteor appeared close due to how bright it was, it was probably at least 80 kilometers from earth, bright because of the speed it was traveling, not necessarily proximity.
Find two videos of the meteor streaking across the sky below:
There are two active meteor showers right now – the Orionids and the Southern Taurids. The Orionids are set to peak from October 20 to October 21, though a full moon may present issues with visibility on that night. The Southern Taurids are set to peak from November 4 to November 5.
Did you see it? What were your initial thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.
