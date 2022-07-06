Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a unique wildlife rescue that was caught on camera.
Wildlife officers Corey Adler and Jacob Sonberg responded to Woodland Park on Monday, after receiving reports that a deer fawn was in the sewer.
"Watch Sonberg climb down in the sewer and scare the fawn to the street drain where Adler snares it so they can pull it out," CPW said.
Check out the full video below:
Today's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue story: On July 4, Officers Corey Adler and Jacob Sonberg got a call of a deer fawn in a sewer in #WoodlandPark. Watch Sonberg climb down in the sewer and scare the fawn to the street drain where Adler snares it so they can pull it out.👏 pic.twitter.com/TiRJkPQrbx— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 6, 2022
Never touch or pick up fawns if you see them without their mothers. If you believe a fawn has been abandoned, contact CPW.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.