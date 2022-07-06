A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction.
"A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
One thing to note is that it does not appear to be actively raining in the video. This is a good reminder that it does not have to be raining in your area, for you to be affected by flooding.
VIDEO: A flash flood near Lunch Loops. Have you ever seen a flash flood before? pic.twitter.com/TQ9HvVKWIb— KKCO 11 News (@KKCO11News) July 5, 2022
Flash foods can be destructive and even deadly in some cases. According to the NWS, close to 300 Coloradoans have been killed in flash flood incidents since the year 1900.
The service offers the following tips if you are affected by flooding:
- Know where you are.
- If you live, work, drive, or hike along a river, creek, or arroyo, be aware of the weather.
- Have a plan.
- You should know your flash flood risks, and make your plans to save your life and those around you.
- Be aware of general flash flood plans and procedures that have been developed and implemented by your local emergency management officials.
