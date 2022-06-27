Fans climb a pole as they celebrate the Avs victory. Photo: Trenyese Shields. See full video below.

Fans climb a pole as they celebrate the Avs victory. Photo: Trenyese Shields. See full video below.

You've heard by now, but the Colorado Avalanche hockey team won the Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, ending the championship series at 4-2. As you might expect, Downtown Denver exploded in wild celebration, while the players celebrated states away.

Here's a look at the party that took place – both in Denver and in Florida.

Video Credit: Trenyese Shields

See another angle of the same scene below:

@x0britx0 Congrats #avalanche #stanleycup #hockey #denver #milehicity #celebrate ♬ We Are The Champions - Remastered 2011 - Queen

And in Florida...

According to KDVR, Denver Police made one arrest due to a person discharging fireworks.

The official celebratory parade is set to take place Thursday morning in Denver. Find more info here.

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

Chapeau to the Avs for bringing the Stanley Cup—a little dented—back to Colorado. And to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a stalwart defense of the Cup. Now, to get through a summer of no hockey.

