You've heard by now, but the Colorado Avalanche hockey team won the Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, ending the championship series at 4-2. As you might expect, Downtown Denver exploded in wild celebration, while the players celebrated states away.
Here's a look at the party that took place – both in Denver and in Florida.
THIS IS THE VIBE IN #DENVER RIGHT NOW!!! #GoAvsGo #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3HInxE0eoR— Bayan Wang (@bayanwang) June 27, 2022
Video Credit: Trenyese Shields
See another angle of the same scene below:
Downtown right now— Denver Sports Betting (@BettingDenver) June 27, 2022
🏆🏆🏆#GoAvsGo #StanleyCup #Denver #Colorado pic.twitter.com/accclrbHiz
That escalated quickly,., wait for it#denver #GoAvs #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Pf8xtW2QTt— Yessi_Vanessa (@ThatChickYessi) June 27, 2022
And in Florida...
The Avs have left the building. 🍾 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ws1ndfk2PY— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2022
The #StanleyCup after party continues. @Avalanche @nhl@HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/QdNimozc7Q— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 27, 2022
According to KDVR, Denver Police made one arrest due to a person discharging fireworks.
The official celebratory parade is set to take place Thursday morning in Denver. Find more info here.
(1) comment
Chapeau to the Avs for bringing the Stanley Cup—a little dented—back to Colorado. And to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a stalwart defense of the Cup. Now, to get through a summer of no hockey.
