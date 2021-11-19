"Fire! Come outside! Evacuate now!"
As a devastating fire broke out at an 81-unit apartment complex in Boulder in the early morning hours of October 12, many residents awoke to the sound of Boulder County Police Department officers and sergeants banging on their doors and yelling for occupants to evacuate the building. The police department was able to reach 79 of the 81 units before rapidly spreading flames pushed them back.
Fire engines and firefighters soon surrounded the scene, with 51 crew members showing up, representing 17 different fire units.
Most residents were able to escape through their front doors once notified, but that wasn't the case for everyone in the building.
One third floor resident couldn't escape the flames via a conventional route, forced to leap for his life from his balcony.
Boulder Police Department Sergeant Ekwo and Boulder Fire Rescue Lieutenant Gross rushed to help, aiding in catching the leaping man.
Though the blaze proved to be very destructive, no human lives were lost thanks to the efforts of local and nearby emergency response units.
Watch the video of the man leaping for his life below:
Thanks goes out to police and fire crews that arrived on the scene to help, saving man human and pet lives, including a dog that was lowered from an upper floor via a leash.
