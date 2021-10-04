A bull elk with a tire around its neck was seen again on Wednesday evening for roughly the 7th time over the last 2 years, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The sighting was reported near Pine Junction, which is found in the foothills of the Front Range, south of Mount Evans.
We have received sighting reports of the bull elk with a tire around its neck, including this video taken Wednesday night by Rod Riddle near Pine Junction. The first sighting we had of this elk with this tire on it was back in July 2019. pic.twitter.com/C2hHZImyQ5— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 2, 2021
The animal was first spotted in 2019, by a CPW officer who was conducting a sheep count in the Mount Evans Wilderness. The officer was unable to help the elk that day due to the distance they were away from the animal and lack of on-hand resources.
"It appeared to be a smaller bull (at the time) probably a 2 or 3 year old elk," said Wildlife officer Scott Murdoch in a CPW video about the incident.
"Being that it was up in the wilderness, we didn't really expect to get our hands on that elk. The further these elk are away from people, the more wild they act. Which has certainly played true over the last year or two, in that this elk is just very difficult to find," he said.
Four of the official sightings of this elk have been on trail cameras according to CPW records.
"Its pretty remarkable, this elk is moving all the way from Mount Evans Wilderness in the summer time and spent the winter in South East Conifer and has now moved a little bit North," Murdoch said.
CPW officials are not certain how the tire got stuck around the bull's neck.
"It either had to get this around his neck as a young elk before it had antlers, most likely it happened in the winter time but its anyone's guess. It could have been a big stack of tires. I've seen where people feed animals and they put there heads in things," Murdoch said.
"We would like to catch up to this elk, but it is definitely acting like a wild elk and not wanting to be seen. Which is good. We want our wildlife to act wild."
The challenge with locating the elk and removing the tire is two-fold. First, wildlife officers need to be close enough to the site of a report to be able to respond quickly. Second, they would need to have equipment on hand to tranquilize and remove the tire.
"We definitely want to track this Elk down so if folks have any sightings, the more recent the better and we will do our best to get on that elk," Murdoch said.
In Colorado, we share space with wildlife, and situations like this can be avoided if the proper precautions are taken. Simply walking around your property and managing any obstacle that may impeded wildlife passing through can make a huge difference.
If you see an animal in distress or entangled in a similar way, or if you spot this elk, do not approach the animal and contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.