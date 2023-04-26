In a touching moment shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the department's officers frees a bull elk with a massive rack from being ensnared in an outdoor swing in the area of Estes Park.
The elk is seen with rope from the swing wrapped around its antlers and legs, with at least one spot on the back left leg where the rope seems to be cutting into the flesh of the animal.
The officer approaches the non-reactive elk and uses a knife to cut the animal free. It's unclear if the animal is under some sort of tranquilization or extremely exhausted – likely from trying to free itself. The officer does not appear to administer a tranquilizer in the video, with a syringe tossed to the side near the start of the clip.
Watch the rescue below:
For #WildlifeWednesday, watch one of our wildlife officers rescue an elk stuck in a swing near Estes Park. He takes care to soothe the elk and carefully extract the antlers from the ropes. #wildliferescue pic.twitter.com/cvc5KFwo9Y— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 26, 2023
Thankfully, the animal doesn't fight during the rescue and is able to stand up with encouragement from the officer. It does seem to be limping a bit, likely due to the wound from the rope on its leg.
This clip serves as an important reminder to be cautious about leaving items in the yard that might trap animals as they pass through. Items with rope on them can be a good place to start when trying to determine what might be hazardous.
If you happen to find an animal in a similar situation, contact the local wildlife department to deal with it over attempting to solve the problem yourself.
