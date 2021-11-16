A couple of videos shared to Twitter by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and CPW's Ranger Tiffany show wounded bull elk after this year's rut.
Elk rut season in Colorado typically takes place between September and mid-October and is the time when bull elk compete for mates.
During this time, bulls tend to be more aggressive to establish dominance over their competitors. Battles between elk can often result in serious wounds and permanent scars.
The bull elk have returned from the rut, most showing signs of a fight.— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) November 15, 2021
A bear or two are still awake, I maybe capture one a week, always at night, and always thirsty.
The turkeys are purring, though it sounds negative, they are vocalizing their contentment among the flock. pic.twitter.com/MM38ykEOyF
A couple bull elk looking in the forest for a water source and something to eat. One showing battle wounds from the rut. pic.twitter.com/OIzUNrCjWh— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 15, 2021
Although, they look pretty beaten up, it is rare for a bull to die from injuries sustained during the rut.
"Fighting is a show of strength, not a battle to the death, but bulls do get hurt. If they stumble while their antlers are locked, one animal may be stabbed by the other's antlers. Mature bulls often sustain injuries every year," a Visit Estes Park rut preview reads.
Another recent video posted by Ranger Tiffany shows two elk still showing aggression, even post-rut.
The rut ain’t over till we say it’s over.— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) November 16, 2021
Wallow—Fight—Snack—Repeat pic.twitter.com/xwlEnOnEJ7
