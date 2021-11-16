File photo of two bull elks fighting on the top of a mountain meadow. Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

A couple of videos shared to Twitter by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and CPW's Ranger Tiffany show wounded bull elk after this year's rut. 

Elk rut season in Colorado typically takes place between September and mid-October and is the time when bull elk compete for mates.

During this time, bulls tend to be more aggressive to establish dominance over their competitors. Battles between elk can often result in serious wounds and permanent scars.

Although, they look pretty beaten up, it is rare for a bull to die from injuries sustained during the rut. 

"Fighting is a show of strength, not a battle to the death, but bulls do get hurt. If they stumble while their antlers are locked, one animal may be stabbed by the other's antlers. Mature bulls often sustain injuries every year," a Visit Estes Park rut preview reads. 

Another recent video posted by Ranger Tiffany shows two elk still showing aggression, even post-rut. 

