Another example of why it's important to respect the space of wildlife surfaced online this week, when a man got a bit too close to a bull elk in Estes Park, Colorado.
The video, originally posted by TikTok user Eric Burely, shows a large elk that becomes protective of his harem, charging a man that's walking just a few feet away.
Moments before the attack, you can hear onlookers yell, "Watch out!" – but the man either does not hear them or he doesn't care.
The elk then presents its massive set of antlers and aggressively charges the man who is sent toppling over a concrete barricade.
According to Burley, the elk was being challenged by a second bull that was out of frame when the man crossed between them.
An adult bull elk can weigh around 660 and 780 pounds and can run at up to 40 miles per hour. When they decide to charge humans, the results can be deadly. Dogs can also be put at risk, as was the case when moose trampled a dog to death in Colorado days ago.
If you see an elk, do not approach it. In fact, Estes Park officials recommend that you always keep your distance from elk and bring binoculars if you want to watch them.
"If an elk alters its behavior, such as stopping grazing or if it begins looking at you, you are too close," the Visit Estes Park website says.
