A video shared to YouTube, shows a huge herd of elk stampeding into a golf course in Estes Park, Colorado, earlier this month.
The herd appears to be made up primarily of females and young, with only two identifiable bulls.
The elk herd in Estes Park has a long history. They were reintroduced to the area shortly after Rocky Mountain National Park was established in 1915.
At that time the herd only had around 25 elk. This year, it is estimated that there are about 2,400 elk in Estes valley alone, according to the visit Estes Park website.
An adult bull can weigh up to 780 pounds, and run 40 miles per hour, so there is a lot of power behind a stampede like this one.
It is important to remember that although these animals are beautiful, an altercation with them can be deadly.
If you see a herd of elk, do not approach it. In fact, Estes Park officials recommend that you always keep your distance from elk and bring binoculars if you want to watch them.
"If an elk alters its behavior, such as stopping grazing or if it begins looking at you, you are too close," the Visit Estes Park website says.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.