Monday was a beautiful day to go for a swim in Colorado, or at least this herd of elk thought so.
A canoeist shared the picturesque Colorado moment as a herd of wild elk crossed the Animas River. The elk can be seen jumping into the river and taking off swimming in the mountain waters. It's a spectacular sight to see
Herd of elk crossing the Animas River, seen from my canoe this morning 😍 pic.twitter.com/4iV987vnT8— Krista Langlois (@cestmoiLanglois) August 17, 2021
The elk rutting season is right around the corner, normally peaking from mid-September through October. While elk are noted to be more aggressive this time of the year, it's also important to remember that they're likely to attack if they feel threatened.
From hiking the backcountry trails to strolling mountain town streets, keep a safe distance from elk or any other wildlife you may encounter in the state.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends following their 'rule of thumb' guideline. If you can cover the entire animal with your thumb at the end of an outstretched arm, then you're most likely at a good distance. Keep a minimum distance of 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from big game animals, such as elk. Be sure to give wildlife plenty of space, use binoculars or a camera with zoom for safe and responsible viewing.
The rule of thumb 👍— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 29, 2021
If your thumb can cover that entire animal when you put it up in front of you, generally you are at a safe distance.
If your thumb does not cover that animal, you are too close and need to back away. pic.twitter.com/2xZA5vLSn8
The Animas River runs more than 120 miles through Colorado and New Mexico. The river rises in the San Juan Mountains, flows through the small town of Silverton and then into the Animas Canyon, past Durango. It's a popular spot for rafting, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and tubing.
