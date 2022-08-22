For any campers not practicing the principles of Leave No Trace, an elk from Yellowstone National Park is airing out your dirty laundry.
A video shared by the 'Tourons of Yellowstone' Instagram page shows a bull elk grazing near a campsite at Yellowstone National Park with a bra hanging from its antler. The video has since been shared many times online, with viewers poking fun at the situation.
Check out the video below:
In all seriousness, it's important to always clean up after yourself when you venture out into natural spaces to protect wildlife and to preserve the land.
Though this elk does not seem too bothered by the bra, some tangle hazards can be debilitating when it comes to antlered animals.
CPW encourages residents to remove tangle hazards like hammocks, hanging lights, volleyball nets, and other items that elk and deer can get stuck in from their yards and campsites when they are not in use.
If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Some what funny BUT NOT funny, Ladies please do not leave you under garments on an outside line! Or at least hang them up in a higher area so this doesn't happen! Elk, Moose and or others will thank you, okay!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.