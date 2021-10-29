Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to rescue a bull elk that was found badly tangled in fencing last Sunday.
Wildlife officers responded to a call regarding an animal that had gotten tangled in the ropes being used to section off a green at a golf course in Castle Pines, Colorado.
Luckily, teams were able to tranquilize and free the animal without having to remove its horns.
It took wildlife officers nine minutes to untangle the rope from the elk's antlers.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 27, 2021
This took place Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Nu2m3TbWO8
This is a perfect example of how getting tangled can easily impair an animal's livelihood, including its ability to eat and drink.
In the winter, elk rely on the fat stores that they gained in the spring and summer, meaning they have limited calories to expend per day. Getting stuck or tangled is a high stress situation and can cause them to burn these vital calories unnecessarily, according to CPW.
If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW. It's also important to inspect your yard for possible hazards that may exist. Items like clotheslines, soccer goals, and unsafe fencing can kill.
