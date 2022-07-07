Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend.
The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too phased either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing just feet away.
In another video, Fitch explains that elk regularly pass through the park during the event series, though they typically aren't quite so curious. The elk eventually walked away without issue.
Generally, in an encounter like this, the smart thing to do would be to move to give the elk distance – even though the animal might not seem aggressive at the time. The temperament of a wild animal can change on the drop of a dime and when it does, a dangerous interaction can occur.
Thankfully, this interaction had a happy ending. Hopefully next time an elk passes through the event, people are more willing to give the elk some space.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.