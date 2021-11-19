In Colorado, you never know what you might find at your front door.
Captured by Joanie Jonell during a "girls weekend" in Estes Park and shared by 9News' Kyle Clark, an elk was caught on camera on the front porch of a Colorado home, ringing the doorbell.
The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is a bull elk politely ringing the doorbell to join a girls weekend in Estes Park. Not the ladies you were looking for, big guy. #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/zI7k4Mt9kz— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 19, 2021
This quick clip might not seem like much, but it does show the importance of making sure all of your doors and windows are securely shut and fastened in a place where wildlife is present.
While bears are perhaps best known for breaking and entering, other animals can do it, too.
Had the door in this video been ajar, it's likely the animal would have pushed it open and possible it would have gone inside. A panicking bull elk in the living room would likely spell disaster.
Thankfully, no animals or humans were harmed in this instance.
(1) comment
Maybe he was just late for trick-or-treating.
