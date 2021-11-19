Portrait of a bugling bull elk Photo Credit: Matt Kaminski (iStock).

Photo Credit: Matt Kaminski (iStock).

 Matt Kaminski

In Colorado, you never know what you might find at your front door.

Captured by Joanie Jonell during a "girls weekend" in Estes Park and shared by 9News' Kyle Clark, an elk was caught on camera on the front porch of a Colorado home, ringing the doorbell.

This quick clip might not seem like much, but it does show the importance of making sure all of your doors and windows are securely shut and fastened in a place where wildlife is present.

While bears are perhaps best known for breaking and entering, other animals can do it, too.

Had the door in this video been ajar, it's likely the animal would have pushed it open and possible it would have gone inside. A panicking bull elk in the living room would likely spell disaster.

Thankfully, no animals or humans were harmed in this instance.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(1) comment

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

Maybe he was just late for trick-or-treating.

