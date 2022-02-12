A young elk had a close call on Wednesday night, after falling into an old culvert hole just east of Somerset between the Oxbow and West Elk mines in Gunnison County, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
District wildlife managers for CPW Andrew Taylor and Codi Inloes-Williams responded to the scene, and found the calf unable to move and lodged in the hole.
"To calm the calf, the Codi and Andrew were able to tranquilize it and then set up a truck winch to lift it out of the hole. After a quick examination of the calf, a reversal drug was administered," CPW said in a tweet.
After a few moments, the elk stood and walked up a hillside. It is believed the herd was over the other side of the ridge.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) February 11, 2022
“If there was a life-saving award for elk, Andrew and Codi would have earned it,” said area wildlife manager Brandon Diamond. “Pretty wild, great effort.” pic.twitter.com/UPtnXIcaKR
